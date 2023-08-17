Trafic îngreunat în Punctul de Frontieră de la Giurgiu din cauza unor restricții impuse de autoritățile bulgare!

De către
admin
-
0
98

În ultimele 24 de ore traficul prin Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei (PTF) Giurgiu se desfășoară îngreunat din cauza unor restricții impuse de autorităţile bulgare ITPF Giurgiu a luat toate măsurile pentru reducerea timpilor de aşteptare şi recomandă participanţilor la trafic şi folosirea celorlalte zece puncte de trecere a frontierei la graniţa cu Bulgaria.

„Urmare a unor restricţii impuse de autorităţile bulgare pe teritoriul statului vecin privind unele verificări suplimentare pentru persoane, traficul prin Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu a fost îngreunat, miercuri, 16 august, motiv pentru care, la nivelul Inspectoratului Teritorial al Poliţiei de Frontieră Giurgiu au fost dispuse toate măsurile aflate în competenţă pentru reducerea timpilor de aşteptare şi efectuarea unui control operativ fiind suplimentat numărul poliţiştilor de frontieră care efectuează controlul documentelor şi numărul arterelor de control”, se arată într-un comunicat de presă, emis joi, 17 august, de ITPF Giurgiu, citat de ziare.com.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR