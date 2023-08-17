Marcel Ciolacu își vrea înapoi certificatul de…”revoluționar”! 

Recent, premierul Marcel Ciolacu a dat în judecată instituția din subordinea sa care i-a retras titlul de revoluționar. Social democratul își vrea înapoi certificatul și privilegiile obținute

Marcel Ciolacu a dat în judecată Secretariatul de Stat pentru Revoluționari, pentru a-și obține certificatul de revoluționar, respectiv  de „luptător cu rol determinant”.

Premierul susține că are încă din anii ’90 certificat de luptător „remarcat pentru fapte deosebite”. 

De precizat că luptătorii pentru Victoria Revoluției din Decembrie 1989 sunt SCUTIȚI de plata impozitelor pentru domiciliu, proprietăți sau coproprietăți.

