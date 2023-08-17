Noul Director al AJOFM Giurgiu este Marin Marian Daniel.

De către
admin
-
0
274

De joi, 17 august,  Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţelor de Muncă (AJOFM) Giurgiu are un  nou director , Marin Marian Daniel.

Așa cum am aflat, Marin Marian Daniel este numit director  interimar până la organizarea concursului de director plin.

Conform datelor de pe pagina sa de facebook, noul director și-a terminat studiile liceale la Colegiul ” Ion Maiorescu”,   a studiat la Universitatea Româno-Americană și actualmente locuiește în Capitală.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR