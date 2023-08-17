A plecat la ceruri, primărița comunei Crevedia Mare, Elena VASILICĂ. Dumnezeu să o odihnească!

Filiala PNL Giurgiu anunță cu mare durere plecarea dintre noi a primarului comunei Crevedia Mare, doamna Elena Vasilică. 

O profesionistă desăvârşită ce cu blândețe şi fermitate a supravegheat, format, susținut şi lucrat alături de întregul colectiv al Primăriei Crevedia, peste 20 de ani.

Slujitoare devotată a comunității locale din Crevedia Mare, doamna Elena Vasilică a iubit atât de mult oamenii, încât şi-a închinat mulți ani din viață reprezentându-le cu cinste interesele, în calitate de primar al comunei Crevedia. 

Cu o experiență profesională de excepție, pe care a transmis-o şi insuflat-o cu generozitate tuturor celor care au cunoscut-o, Elena Vasilică rămâne un simbol pentru mulți dintre noi, un caracter puternic cu o probitate profesională şi omenie fără margini. Toți cei care am cunoscut-o deplângem pierderea unui om pe care te puteai baza în orice situație. 

Bunul Dumnezeu să o ierte şi să o odihnească în pace!”

           Preşedintele PNL Giurgiu, Dan Motreanu

