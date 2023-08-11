A plecat la ceruri Viorica ILIESCU, profesor la Liceul ”Ion Barbu”!

Profesorii nu mor niciodată! Spiritul lor rămâne pe veci viu în memoria elevilor din școlile în care au pus suflet! Ei nu pot fi uitați de cei cărora le-au format caracterul și personalitatea…

Fost profesor al Liceul Tehnologic „Ion Barbu” – Giurgiu și al Școlii Gimnaziale ,,Savin Popescu,, d-na Viorica Iliescu, timp de o veșnicie  de acum încolo, ca și aici pe pământ, va educa generații  de îngeri.

Sincere condoleanțe familiei îndurerate!

Dumnezeu să o odihnească în pace pe Doamna profesor       Viorica ILIESCU!

