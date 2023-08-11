O femeie din Municipiu a fost mușcată de un câine scăpat din curtea unei giurgiuvence, ulterior fiind transportată la Spital…

 Vineri, 11 august, în jurul orelor 9.00, Dispeceratul instituției de Poliție Giurgiu a fost sesizat că pe Str. Bălănoaiei, o  femeie  a fost mușcată de un câine.

Sesizarea a fost preluată imediat de echipajul de Interventie care s-a deplasat la adresa în cauză. Polițiștii locali au constatat la locul incidentului că numita M.P, în vârstă de 69 de ani a fost mușcată, violent  de un câine, acesta provocându-i o rană, ce  ulterior s-a inflamat cauzând victimei dureri….

Polițiștii au chemat o ambulanță care a transportat-o pe victima agresiunii câinelui, la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu, unde i-au fost acordate îngrijirile medicale necesare.

Din verificările efectuate s-a stabilit că animalul a scăpat din curtea numitei N.R.E. din Municipiu, în vârstă de 71 de ani.

Aceasta a fost sancționată cu amendă în valoare de 500 lei și i s-a pus totodată  în vedere însușirea obligațiilor deținătorilor de animale de companie.

(Jurnal)

