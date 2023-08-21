Un Mercedes Benz căutat pentru confiscare în Germania, depistat în Frontiera de la Giurgiu

 Polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu au descoperit și indisponibilizat, până la finalizarea cercetărilor, un autoturism aflat în atenția autorităților din Germania. 

La data de 20 august, în jurul orei 12.00, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat pentru efectuarea formalităților de control, un cetățean turc, care conducea un autoturism marca Mercedes-Benz, înmatriculat în Germania.

Cu ocazia efectuării verificărilor, polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni au constatat că autoturismul figura ca bun căutat pentru confiscare, alertă emisă de către autoritățile din Germania.

Mijlocul de transport, estimat la o valoare de 150.000 lei, a fost indisponibilizat până la finalizarea cercetărilor.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de „tăinuire” , faptă prevăzută și pedepsită de art. 270 alin. 1 din Codul Penal.

