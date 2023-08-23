Un grup de 42 de copii din Giurgiu vor reprezenta România la un festival de muzică și dans din Muntenegru.

Un număr de 42 de copii,  frumoși și talentați, membri ai formației de dansuri populare ,,Românașul”, ai formatiei de majorete Step-Up, și ai corului ,,Vlăsceanca” ,  au plecat  marți seară, din fața Centrului Cultural ” Ion Vinea”,  la o competiție extrem de importantă, ce se va desfășura dincolo de granițele țării.

După cum am fost informați, ei vor reprezenta România la cea de-a XXII-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Muzică și Dans din Muntenegru, intitulat ” Montenegro Music Fest”.

Le dorim mult succes acestor copii minunați ce vor fi totodată ambasadori ai României cât și ai orașului și județului nostru, la acest festival.

(Jurnal)

