Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu, prezentă la semnarea contractului unei investiții importante în comuna Slobozia, județul Giurgiu!

Alături de primarul comunei #Slobozia, Florin Gheonu, am participat astăzi  la semnarea unui nou contract pentru un proiect finanţat prin Programul Naţional de Investiţii „Anghel Saligny” – precizează Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu, într-o postare a domniei sale pe facebook.

Prin această nouă #investiţie se va continua reabilitarea şi modernizarea reţelei de apă şi canal din comună.

Şi la Slobozia, echipa PSD demonstrează că dacă vrei, poți! Felicitări şi mult succes în implementarea tuturor proiectelor de dezvoltare, domnule primar! – a mai adăugat Deputatul PSD , Cristina Elena Dinu, comunicatului său.

(Jurnal)

