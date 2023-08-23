Primăria Giurgiu: Campanie de sterilizări GRATUITE, la câini și pisici de rasă comună, în municipiu…!

Joi, 31 august și vineri, 1 septembrie 2023. la Giurgiu are loc o acțiune de sterilizare GRATUITĂ,  la câini și pisici de rasă comună, în municipiul Giurgiu, organzată de Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu și Societatea Giurgiu Servicii Locale!

Sponsor al acțiunii este  Hobodogs și  are loc  la sediul Pensionarilor militari, vis a vis de Spitalul Județean.  Programările se fac  la telefon: 0732 602 492.

Sterilizările vor fi efectuate de medici de la cabinet veterinar Sache Vet. Aceștia atrag atenția proprietarilor că animalele nu trebuie hrănite în ziua respectivă! Atenție! Prioritate au femelele!

Reamintim că  Sterilizarea câinilor este obligatorie și reprezintă singura metodă eficientă pentru eliminarea abandonului puilor nedoriți și reducerea numărului câinilor de pe domeniul public.

Precizăm totodată  că în această perioadă, Primăria Giurgiu derulează o amplă campanie denumită „Sterilizează-ți câinele!  E în beneficiul tuturor și nu riști amenzi uriașe!”, în cadrul căreia se fac acțiuni de informare pentru responsabilizarea populației cu privire la obligativitatea sterilizării și microcipării!

(Jurnal)

