Trafic îngreunat, astăzi și mâine, în Frontiera Giurgiu din cauza protestelor de stradă ale producătorilor de cereale, bulgari!

În cursul zilei de ieri, autoritățile bulgare au informat Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu, prin Centrul Comun de Contact Giurgiu, că, în perioada 18-19.09.2023, de-a lungul întregii frontiere româno-bulgare, sunt așteptate acțiuni de protest ale producătorilor de cereale bulgari.

  Din acest considerent, preconizăm că traficul prin punctele de trecere a frontierei ar putea fi îngreunat și este posibil să înregistrăm timpi ridicați de așteptare.

Totodată, pentru a veni în sprijinul participanților la trafic, recomandăm utilizarea aplicației Trafic on-line, care este disponibilă pe site-ul Poliției de Frontieră,  www.politiadefrontiera.ro.

Poliţia de Frontieră Română lucrează la capacitate maximă astfel încât controlul de frontieră să se desfăşoare cu operativitate în condiţiile actuale.

(Jurnal)

