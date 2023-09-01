S-au încheiat lucrările pe Podul Prieteniei, la Giurgiu. Circulația între România și Bulgaria a fost reluată în condiții normale!

De către
admin
-
0
119

Lucrările de reparaţii, pe partea bulgară, a podului peste fluviul Dunărea dintre Ruse şi Giurgiu au fost finalizate.

Astfel, începând cu 31 august, ora 13:30, circulaţia pe pod între România-Bulgaria a fost reluată în condiții normale, pe ambele sensuri de deplasare. Șoferii pot verifica situația tuturor punctelor de frontieră existente deschise în regim internaţional pe site-ul Poliției de Frontieră.

Tot aici poate fi urmărit timpul de așteptare în punctele de frontieră, pe ambele sensuri, atât pentru autovehicule cât și pentru autocamioane.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR