Doi giurgiuveni, arestați pentru PROXENETISM. Ei racolau femei prin metoda ”lover boy”!

La data de 30 august , polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Giurgiu, au pus în executare cinci percheziții domiciliare, în municipiul Giurgiu și în comuna Frătești, la persoane bănuite de săvârșirea infracțiunii de proxenetism.

Din cercetări a reieșit faptul că, în perioada ianuarie 2020 – iulie 2023, doi bărbați, de 38, respectiv 41 de ani, ambii din municipiul Giurgiu, ar fi racolat mai multe femei, prin metoda lover boy și le-ar fi determinat pe acestea să practice prostituția în folosul lor, pe teritoriul României, cât și a altor state europene.

Pe baza probatoriului administrat, cei doi bărbați au fost reținuți, pentru 24 de ore, iar la data de 31 august a.c., instanța de judecată a dispus, față de aceștia, măsura arestării preventive, pentru 30 de zile.

Acțiunea a beneficiat de sprijinul Direcției Operațiuni Speciale, iar la activități au participat luptători din cadrul Serviciului pentru Acțiuni Speciale Giurgiu.

