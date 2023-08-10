PRIMĂRIA Giurgiu: Pista de Atletism din Parcul Tineretului va fi închisă în perioada 12-15 august

Având în vedere evenimentele dedicate sărbătoririi zilei de Sfânta Maria, care se vor desfășura în zona adiacentă Parcului Tineretului, pista de atletism va fi închisă publicului începând de sâmbătă 12 august până marți 15 august 2023, în intervalul orar 18:00 – 00:00.

