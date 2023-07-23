O tânără familie a avut astăzi un grav accident în urma căruia mama și copilul de 4 luni au ajuns la spital!

Accidentul s-a petrecut duminică, 23 iulie, în jurul orei 7.00 dimineața…

Un cetățean bulgar, de 21 de ani, ar fi pierdut controlul volanului, după ce a ațipit,mașina scapata de sub control a  a părăsit partea carosabilă şi s-a izbit violent de o bornă kilometrică, pe DN5 B, lovind mai mulți copaci  în zona localității Bălănoaia.

În urma accidentului, o tânără de 19 ani, cetățean bulgar şi fiul acesteia de doar 4 luni, au fost răniți.

La fața locului au intervenit paramedicii de la ISU Giurgiu, dar şi o autospecială cu apă şi spumă, un echipaj SAJ şi polițiştii. Cele două victime au fost preluate de ambulanță, stabilizate şi transportate mai apoi la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

 Starea bebeluşului era destul de gravă, medicii au decis să-l transporte la spitalul Bagdasar, din Capitală.

Soferul a fost testat cu aparatul dragger de polițişti, iar rezultatul a fost 0 la alcool. Polițiştii fac cercetări în acest caz şi au deschis dosar penal pentru vătămare corporală din culpă, pe numele şoferului.

