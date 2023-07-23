Penitenciarul de Maximă Siguranță Giurgiu scoate la Concurs…

Penitenciarul de Maximă Siguranță – Giurgiu scoate la concurs, din sursă externă, 8 posturi vacante de ofițer în sectorul reintegrare socială : 

▪️ 7 posturi ofițer (psiholog)

▪️ 1 post ofițer (asistent social)

Citiți anunțul, pregătiți și prezentați dosarul complet până la data de 11.08.2023, ora 15:00 (inclusiv documentele originale)!

https://anp.gov.ro/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Anexa-nr.-2-1.pdf

