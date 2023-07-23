Deputatul Andrei Alexandru: ”Legea prin care locuitorii comunelor Clejani și Letca Nouă beneficiază de reducerea vârstei de pensionare a fost promulgată de președintele Klaus Iohannis”

Legea prin care locuitorii comunelor Clejani și Letca Nouă beneficiază de reducerea vârstei de pensionare a fost promulgată de președintele Klaus Iohannis, după ce amendamentul propus de mine și colegii parlamentari PNL de Giurgiu a fost adoptat în Camera Deputaților ” – scrie deputatul Alexandru Andrei într-o postare a sa pe facebook.

Acest amendament este justificat prin faptul că locuitorii celor două comune au fost afectați, de-a lungul timpului, de poluarea cu produse petroliere.

De aceeași facilitate beneficiază, deja, locuitorii municipiului Giurgiu și cei ai comunelor aflate pe o rază de 8 kilometri în jurul orașului, afectați de poluarea de la fostul Combinat Chimic.

Reducerea vârstei de pensionare este una din măsurile ce se impun în zonele ce au fost supuse unui grad mai ridicat de poluare, comparativ cu media națională”, mai mențioează Deputatul PNL, de Giurgiu, Alexandru Andrei.

(Jurnal)

