Încă o victimă a consumului de cannabis, depistată la volanul autoturismului…!

Nu mai este demult o noutate faptul că Giurgiu se află printre orașele în care consumul de substanțe psihoactive, droguri ușoare, este în creștere.

Astfel polițiștii Serviciului de circulație au aproape săptămânal cazuri de tineri și nu numai, conducători auto ce conduc autoturismele sub influența acestora, ceea ce ar trebui să dea de gândit atât  autorităților cât mai ales Serviciului  antidrog prin inițierea ”agresivă” a unor campanii de informare și conștientizare a populației privind riscurile consumului acestora atât pentru sănătate cât și pentru statutul lor social.

Miercuri  30 august, ora 14.35, pe strada Unirii din municipiul Giurgiu, polițiștii Biroului Rutier au depistat un bărbat, de 36 de ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, fiind ulterior transportat la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice.

Persoanei  i-a fost întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.

