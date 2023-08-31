În premieră, Garda de Mediu a confiscat deșeuri ilegale de pe o proprietate privată din județul Giurgiu

Garda Naţională de Mediu anunţă că a desfăşurat prima acţiune în care au fost confiscate deşeuri de pe o proprietate privată, în cadrul unor controale făcute la Bolintin Vale, judeţul Giurgiu.

Totodată, au fost date amenzi în valoare totală de 275.000 de lei şi au fost confiscate aproximativ 50 tone de deşeuri feroase şi neferoase. ”În urma controalelor au fost aplicate amenzi în valoare totală de 275.000 lei şi au fost confiscate aproximativ 50 tone de deşeuri feroase şi neferoase.

Acţiunea a fost un exerciţiu de forţă şi un element de cotitură în lupta cu infracţionalitatea de mediu. Iată că regulile «jocului» s-au schimbat şi în noul context, Garda Naţională de Mediu are acum o pârghie extrem de puternică.

Dacă amenzile şi dosarele penale nu-i speriau până acum, acum putem să lovim unde îi doare cel mai tare. Confiscăm deşeurile deţinute ilegal chiar dacă sunt pe proprietate privată”, au  transmis reprezentanţii Gărzii de Mediu.

(Jurnal)

