Alertă de pui cu salmonella în România!

Situaţie ÎNGRIJORĂTOARE  după alerta de pui cu ”salmonella” din mai multe ţări UE, printre care şi România.

Un lot de carne de pui din Polonia, contaminat cu salmonella, a fost descoperit în mai multe magazine din România. Nu se ştie însă ce cantitate a fost vândută înainte de a fi retrasă carnea de la rafturi.

Pericolul este cu atât mai mare cu cât în Austria a fost înregistrat deja primul deces din cauza infectării cu așa ceva.

Peste 10 tone de carne de pui contaminată cu salmonela a ajuns și în 12 magazine din ţara noastră.

Persoanele care au cumpărat acest brand sunt sfătuite să nu consume pulpele şi să le returneze comerciantului de la care le-au achiziţionat, împreună cu bonul fiscal.

Vicepreședinte ANSVSA, Ioan Oleleu declară că ” Până în momentul de faţă a fost retrasă cantitatea de 7 mii de kilograme de carne din cele 10! În plus, tot ce înseamnă intrările de la agentul economic care a licrat in Romania astfel va urma o monitorizare mai aspră pe loturile care urmează sau sunt pe piață…”

