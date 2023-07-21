Fotbal, Liga IV-a: ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni” a început pregătirea de vară pentru sezonul 2023-2024!

Din 15 iulie, jucătorii formației din Liga a IV-a, Victoria Adunații Copăceni,  au fost prezenți pe terenul din comuna Adunații Copăceni, acolo unde au avut primul antrenament din această vară,  care practic a dat startul pregătirilor pentru sezonul 2023-2024.

Obiectivul echipei , după cum ne declarau oficialii formației este câștigarea Campionatului Județului Giurgiu și promovarea în Liga a III-a, în care  a mai fost prezentă cu ani în urmă.

La prima ședință de pregătire din această vară, condusă de Petrișor Păunescu, sub privirile lui Costel Grigore, președintele celor din Adunații Copăceni, au participat jucătorii din vechiul lot al echipei din Adunații Copăceni, dar și câțiva jucători noi care sunt în probe.

Victoria Adunații Copăceni a început, practic, seria partidelor de verificare, don 15 iulie, cu aproximativ două luni înainte de începerea unui nou sezon de liga a IV-a…

Între timp, echipa sprijinită de primarul Dan Cezar Rusu,  are  programat un amical, sâmbătă, 22 iulie, la Adunații Copăceni cu ”Dunărea Găujani”,  echipă ce activează în Liga a V-a ( Giurgiu) de la ora 19:00.

Costel Spînu

Foto: Costel Nicolae

