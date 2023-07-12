Cum știu unii să întrețină foișoarele construite de Primărie, locuri cu scop de relaxare pentru cetățeni!

Astăzi 12.07.2023, o solicitare a unui cetățean ne-a atras atenția. Omul întreba conducerea Primăriei Giurgiu de ce nu vrea a reloca acest foișor  din imagine, construit adiacent Blocului B2, scara D,  tocmai pentru ca locatarii blocurilor, preajmă, mai ales cei de vârsta a treia,  să să se bucure de el în zilele de arșiță, ca în cazul ultimelor zile.

Un loc în care se putea  juca un șah, o tablă, un  remy sau cărți, un loc în care , de ce nu, se poate face politică la umbră, mai ceva ca în ”Poiana lui Iocan”.

Răspunsul pare destul de elocvent,  în imaginea transmisă de același cetățean: Pentru ce să dai atenție unui loc în care nesimțiți, mitocanii scuipă coji de semințe și folosesc foișorul ca pe un tomberon de gunoi. deși, așa cum ne arată imaginea, coșurile de gunoi zac goale la doar o aruncătură de băț de acet loc?

Când locatarii blocului menționat vor demonstra că le pasă de acest foișor, ținându-l în curățenie, probabil că și salariații Primăriei Giurgiu vor răspunde pozitiv acestei solicitări.

Până atunci identificați neghiobul care a transformat acest loc de recreere și relaxare într-o cocină de porci și administrați-i o corecție binemeritată…!

(Jurnal)

