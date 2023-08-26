Consiliul județean Giurgiu a obținut finanțare prin PNRR, pentru achiziționarea de microbuze electrice și stații de încărcare…

Consiliul Județean Giurgiu a obținut o finanțare de 35 de milioane de lei pentru achiziția a 26 de microbuze electrice cât și pentru  stațiile de încărcare aferente.

Banii vor proveni din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) prin intermediul unui program coordonat de Ministerul Educației. La nivel național, au fost aprobate proiecte în valoare de 250 de milioane de euro.

România folosește fonduri UE și naționale pentru achiziția de microbuze electrice destinate transportului elevilor. Ministerul Mediului a lansat programul ”Microbuze electrice pentru elevi”, cu un buget de 300 de milioane de lei, finanțat prin Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu.

În acest context, Consiliile județene pot depune cereri de finanțare pentru microbuze electrice și stații de încărcare. În funcție de numărul de elevi, finanțarea va fi de maximum 25 de milioane de lei pentru un județ.

