CARITABIL. Haideți să o ajutăm pe Elena!

De către
admin
-
0
109

Tânără și frumoasă, ELENA PUENARU a fost diagnosticată la vârsta de doar 22 de ani,  cu cancer ovarian în stare avansată.

Ea are nevoie acum de  o intervenție chirurgicală ce se poate efectua de urgență într-o clinică din Istanbul.

Costurile acestei intervenții însă depășesc cu mult posibilitățile familiei…

Iată de ce orice contribuție materială a noastră o poate ajuta pe Elena să își redobândească sănătatea.

Haideți să o ajutăm! Pentru asta vă punem la dispoziție conturile de mai jos:

-RO57INGB0000999906717038 Ionuț Alexandru Guțu (ING)

-RO35RNCB0145169216950001 Adelina Mihaela Drăghicescu (BCR)

-RO06RZBR0000060018810137 GIORGIA PUENARU (Raiffeisen)

-RO51BREL0005528660480100

Adelina Mihaela Drăghicescu (Revolut)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR