Anunț întrerupere apă

În atenția locuitorilor din Mihăilești

Având în vedere faptul că, la Stația de apă din localitatea Mihăilești vor avea loc lucrări de mentenanță, în ziua de 24 august 2023, va fi oprită furnizarea apei potabile între orele 12.00-14.00.

Cu speranța că veți înțelege situația, vă rugăm să vă asigurați necesarul de apă pentru această perioadă.

Apa Service Giurgiu face eforturi pentru reducerea duratei intervenției.

Vă mulțumim!

