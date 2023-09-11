”A plecat la Domnul, vrednicul și devotatul Preot Iconom Stavrofor Stelian Roșioru!…” 

…Sunt cuvintele preotului Emil Cărămizaru de la care am aflat de tragica pierdere și care l-a prețuit ca pe un bun părinte.

Preotul Roșioru a slujit aproape 40 de ani, în calitate de paroh, la biserica “Înălțarea Domnului” (Eroilor- așa cum o cunosc giurgiuvenii) din municipiul Giurgiu, unde a păstorit mii de credincioși, într-o neobosită slujire a lui Hristos și a semenilor.

Sincere Condoleanțe familiei îndoliate!

Slujba Înmormântării va avea loc marți, 12 septembrie, de la ora 12:00, la catedrala episcopală “Adormirea Maicii Domnului” din municipiul Giurgiu.

