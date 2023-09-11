Va fi grevă GENERALĂ sau NU, în FINANȚE!? Liderul de sindicat din Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Giurgiu, precizează ce se va întâmpla în următoarele două zile!

Marți,12 septembrie, la ora 9.00, membrii conducerii din sindicatul Sed Lex au fost convocați la Guvern pentru a renegocia solicitările salariaților din ANAF, după ce de aproape două săptămâni în toată țara aceștia se află în fiecare zi de lucru, câte 4 ore într-un protest spontan de avertizare.

Tot mâine – după cum ne preciza Pană Petre, liderul de sindicat Sed Lex din Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Giurgiu –  de la ora 14.00, la Ministerul Muncii, are loc întâlnirea pe baza legii salarizării.

Pentru ca miercuri, 13 septembrie, de la ora 11.00, să convocăm Consiliul Național la Ministerul Finanțelor, în sala 372, urmând să  discutăm împreună și să vă comunicăm ulterior rezultatul celor două  întâlniri – ne-a mai spus Pană Petre.

