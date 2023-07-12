A plecat dintre noi, către îngeri, Domnul Stelian Dumitru…

A plecat dintre noi domnul  Stelian DUMITRU,  fost director general al Direcției de Finanțe Giurgiu și o bună perioadă de timp auditor la Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu.

A fost un om extraordinar, un profesionist remarcabil în ale finanțelor,  de o probitate morală fără cusur,  ce a excelat  prin echilibru și corectitudine.

Spirit viu, inteligent, cu un umor fin, dar de bun gust, Stelian Dumitru nu a fost doar un bun economist, ci și un salariat riguros cu cei din jur, dar mai ales cu sine însuși.

Adresăm Sincere condoleanțe familiei îndurerarate de această grea pierdere. Dumnezeu să-l odihnească pe Stelian Dumitru!

