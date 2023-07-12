Fotbal Liga a III-a / ”SCM Dunărea Giurgiu” a început pregătirile pentru noul sezon!

De către
admin
-
0
265

SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu, echipă revenită în eșalonul trei după 18 sezone (ultimul sezon în Liga a III-a, când a și promovat în Liga a II-a, a fost în anul 2005),a început pregătirile pentru noul sezon, marți,11 iulie.

Programul pentru perioada următoare presupune efectuarea vizitei medicale, antrenamente pe plan local, dar și un joc amical la final de săptămână, așa cum anunțam anterior, cu  CS Popești Leordeni din liga a III-a, sâmbătă ,15 iulie, de la ora 10:00, pe stadionul ” Astra” din Giurgiu.

Prezent la reuniune, prof.Mirel Eugen Marin, director și manager al Clubului Dunărea Giurgiu, ne-a declarat: „Urmează un campionat extrem de important pentru noi. Sperăm să formăm o echipă care să aspire spre vârful clasamentului, Sunt convins că putem să ne batem pentru un loc pe podium. Nu trebuie să ne fie frică…Este un prim obiectiv al nostru… Sper să îl realizăm! ”

La reuniune au mai participat și jucătorii care sunt în probe și  doresc să evoluieze în noul sezon pentru echipa giurgiuveană.

(Costel Spînu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR