Un pistol cu aer comprimat, descoperit, ascuns în spaţiul destinat roții de rezervă, de către polițiștii din Frontiera Giurgiu

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul  Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu au depistat un cetăţean bulgar care dorea să introducă în țară un pistol cu aer comprimat, fără documente în conformitate cu legislația română.

La data de 19 septembrie, în jurul orei 14.00, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat la controlul de frontieră, pentru a intra în țară, un cetățean bulgar, în vârstă de 23 de ani, aflat la volanul unui autoturism marca Porsche.

La controlul  erectuat,  polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni au descoperit într-un locaș din spațiul destinat roții de rezervă, un pistol cu aer comprimat, calibru 4,5 mm inscripționat „MAKAROV„ pentru care cetățeanul bulgar nu deținea documente în conformitate cu legislația română.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de  nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor.

Lucrarea penală și arma descoperită au fost preluate pentru continuarea cercetărilor de către lucrătorii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu-Serviciul Arme Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase, conform competenței.

