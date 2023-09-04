Un nou model de încălțăminte: ”De Doamne Ajută!”

Iată că pentru un creator de încălțăminte chiar și icoanele au devenit  modele pentru realizarea unor ghete ale căror fețe, după cum puteți constata din imaginea de generic, întruchipează pe Fecioara Maria cu pruncul Iisus.

Inedita încălțăminte pare să promită că îi  va feri pe cumpărători de bătături și dureri de picioare,  în orice împrejurare!

Probabil că autorul ghetelor a fost inspirat de  vechea expresie latinească ”Per pedes apostolorum”, însemnând: „Cu picioarele apostolilor” – adică „pe jos”!, o  expresie ce derivă de la cuvântul grecesc „apostolos”, care înseamnă „trimis departe”.

Și cum, în vechime, acești trimiși departe, umblau pe jos, s-a ajuns, prin comparație, să se spună despre cei porniți în drumeții lungi, că merg „per pedes apostolorum”.

Cu siguranță creatorul ghetelor a scontat pe succesul vânzării lor,  cu prioritate creștinilor practicanți ce nu vor rata ocazia ca de sărbători și în zilele de  duminică, la biserică, să poarte cu evlavie această încălțăminte.

Altfel spus, ghetele acestea sunt…”De Doamne ajută!”

