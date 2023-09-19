Un giurgiuvean dat în urmărire pentru furt, de statul spaniol, a fost prins de polițiștii giurgiuveni!

La data de 18 septembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului de Investigații Criminale au organizat și efectuat o acțiune pe linie de persoane urmărite, în municipiul Giurgiu, în urma căreia, a fost identificat un bărbat, de 35 de ani, din aceeași localitate, pe numele căruia, autoritățile judiciare din Spania au emis un mandat european de arestare, pentru săvârșirea unor infracțiuni de furt.

Astfel, procurorul din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel București a dispus reținerea acestuia pentru 24 de ore, fiind introdus în Centrul de Reținere și Arest Preventiv București, urmând ca astăzi, acesta să fie prezentat instanței de judecată, cu propunere de arestare preventivă, în vederea predării către autoritățile judiciare spaniole.

(Jurnal)

