Un bărbat din Dărăşti Vlaşca ce a produs un accident, este acum cercetat pentru săvârşirea a trei infracțiuni!

 Pe data de 22 August un bărbat, de 44 de ani, din localitatea Dărăști Vlașca, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, în localitatea Adunații Copăceni, a intrat în coliziune cu un alt autoturism, care circula din sens opus, spre Drumul Județean 412 A.

      După producerea evenimentului rutier, bărbatul a părăsit locul producerii accidentului.  La scurt timp, polițiștii au identificat conducătorul auto, iar în urma verificărilor efectuate în baza de date, s-a constatat faptul că acesta nu poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

     Testarea cu aparatul drager a indicat valoarea 0, ulterior fiind transportat la spital pentru acordarea de îngrijiri medicale.

Polițiștii au întocmit un dosar penal în care sunt continuate cercetările sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de vătămare corporală din culpă, conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere și părăsirea locului accidentului fără încuviințarea polițiștilor.

(Jurnal)

