Un bărbat de 53 de ani a vrut să sară de pe un bloc din Municipiu, astăzi după amiază!

După o ceartă cu soția un bărbat din municipiul Giurgiu  s-a urcat pe un bloc și a amenințat că se aruncă…! Negociatorii, polițiştii şi pompierii au intervenit la fața locului. În cele din urmă, bărbatul a fost coborât de pe terasa blocului, în urma discuției prelungite cu negociatorul.

      Sesizarea a fost făcută către Poliție la ora 15.11, polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu fiind sesizați despre o posibilă tentativă de suicid, în municipiul Giurgiu.

      Din verificări, s-a stabilit faptul că bărbatul în vârstă de 53 de ani,  în urma unor discuții aprinse cu soția sa, ar fi amenințat că se va arunca de pe un bloc, situat pe strada Negru Vodă.

      Alertați, pompierii au ajuns şi ei la locul incidentului. Salvatorii de la ISU Giurgiu s-au deplasat la fața locului cu o autospecială de stingere, o autospecială pentru intervenție și salvare de la înălțime și o ambulanță SMURD.

(Jurnal)

