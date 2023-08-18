Succes din nou pentru Boxul giurgiuvean!

CSM Giurgiu face din nou performanță, iar sportivii giurgiuveni adună în palmares alte noi  succese și medalii la competițiile  la care participă.

De data aceasta este rândul antrenorilor și a întregii echipe a clubului să fie felicitați pentru performanțele înregistrate în cadrul Campionatelor Europene de Box pentru cadeți, desfășurat în orașul sloven Maribor.

Sportivul giurgiuvean din cadrul CSM Giurgiu, Adelin-Petrișor Lazăr s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale categoriei 50 kg, după ce l-a învins la puncte pe adversarul său, din Scoția , Waddell Noah, decizie în unanimitate (5-0).

Îl felicităm și noi, promițându-i că vom  fi cu gândul și  cu sufletul  alături de el  în sferturile de finală, victoria în acest meci asigurându-i lui Adelin  o medalie la Campionatele Europene de box.

(Jurnal)

