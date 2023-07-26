Restricții de călătorie, pe teritoriul Republicii Bulgaria, în perioada 25-26.07.2023

Centrul de Contact Giurgiu a informat Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu, cu privire la faptul că, în perioada 25-26.07.2023, în intervalul orar 13:00-21:00, Direcția Rutieră Județeană Ruse din Bulgaria a dispus interzicerea circulației vehiculelor grele de marfă cu o masă totală de peste 20 tone pe drumul național I-2 Ruse-Razgrad, de la km. 21+25 la km. 37+300, I-3 Byala-Pleven, de la kilometrul 0+000 la km 7+000 și I-5 Ruse-Veliko-Târnovo, de la kilometrul 6+630 până la kilometrul 65+200.

În perioada interdicției, vehiculele cu o masă totală de peste 20 de tone, vor staționa/aștepta în afara părții carosabile, în locuri adecvate, fără a perturba traficul celorlalți cetățeni.

Interdicția nu se aplică autovehiculelor care efectuează transport de mărfuri periculoase (ADR), animale vii, produse alimentare perisabile și încărcături cu regim de temperatură.

Această măsură a fost luată pentru siguranța rutieră în zonă care ar putea fi afectată din cauza temperaturilor mari, care depășesc 35°C.

(Purtător de cuvânt ITPF Giurgiu, Inspector de poliție Stan Raluca)

