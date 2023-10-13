Programul activităților Teatrului ”TUDOR VIANU” din Giurgiu în săptămâna 16-22 octombrie, 2023

Vineri, 20 octombrie, ora 19.00, Sala Mică –  ”X ȘI 0”

X și 0 (teatrultudorvianu.ro)

Sâmbătă, 21 octombrie, ora 19.00, Sala Mare ”DEPOZITUL ZERO”

Depozitul Zero (teatrultudorvianu.ro) 

Duminică, 22 octombrie, ora 11.00, Sala Mare – spectacol pentru copii invitat ”TRUPA MINUNAȚII”

https://bilete.minunatii.ro/theater/bilete-magie-in-baloane-de-sapun-giurgiu.