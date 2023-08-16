PRIMĂRIA Giurgiu: Primarul Adrian Anghelescu mulțumește organizatorilor, organelor de ordine și cetățenilor pentru modul în care s-a desfășurat BÂLCIUL de Sfantă Mărie, anul acesta!

La scurt timp după încheierea celor 4 zile de Bâlci la  Giurgiu, Primarul municipiului, Adrian Anghelescu a ținut să mulțumească atât organizatorilor,  forțelor de ordine implicate în desfășurarea evenimentului prilejuit de sărbătoarea Sfintei Marii și nu în ultimul rând cetățenilor orașului ce au participat cu bucurie, demonstrând nu numai că  știu să respecte eforturile municipalității, dar ți să se conformeze unor reguli civice necesare în asemenea manifestări populare.

Au fost patru zile de sărbătoare, în care giurgiuvenii au participat într-un număr foarte mare, fără să se înregistreze vreun eveniment nedorit, fără a se crea incidente.

(Jurnal)

