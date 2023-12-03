POZA Săptămânii. Masă populară, de austeritate!

De către
Jurnal
-
0
18

 

De 1 Decembrie, Ziua Națională a României, pe unii giurgiuveni, ”masa populară”, oferită de autorități,  i-a luat pe…nepregătite!

 

 

 

 

Foto: Costel Nicolae