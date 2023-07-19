Peste 20.000 de țigarete ascunse printre bagaje, într-un autocar, descoperite de polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni

  La data de 19 iulie, în jurul orei 04.30, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat la intrarea în țară un autocar, înmatriculat în Bulgaria, condus de un cetățean bulgar.

         În urma controlului de frontieră efectuat asupra mijlocului de transport, poliţiştii au descoperit, în cala autocarului, disimulate printre bagaje, 22.600 de țigarete (1.130 pachete de țigări), de diferite mărci ce aparțineau unui pasager, cetățean român, în vârstă de 56 de ani.

 Întreaga cantitate de ţigarete, estimată la o valoare de 29.380 lei, a fost indisponibilizată în vederea continuării cercetărilor.

Față de pasager a fost întocmită lucrare penală sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de deținere de către orice persoană în afara antrepozitului fiscal sau comercializarea pe teritoriul României a produselor accizabile supuse marcării, potrivit prezentului titlu, fără a fi marcate sau marcate necorespunzător ori cu marcaje false peste limita a 10.000 țigarete, urmând ca, la finalizarea cercetărilor, să fie propuse soluții legale prin unitatea de parchet competentă.

 

