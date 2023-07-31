Pensionarii vor putea alege între pensie sau o indemnizație socială!

Noua lege a salarizării va permite pensionarilor cu stagiul de cotizare mai mic de 15 ani să opteze între pensia minim garantată, care va fi calculată pe baza contributivităţii, şi o indemnizaţie socială.

Ca să beneficieze însă de această opțiune, aceștia trebuie să-și exprime alegerea cu trei luni înainte de aplicarea legii, potrivit Agerpres.

De precizat că la această dată , 1 milion de pensionari primesc în România, pensia minim garantată în valoare de 640 de lei.

În prezent, statul completează diferenţa dintre ce ar trebui să primească fiecare, conform contribuţiilor proprii, şi pensia minim garantată de 640 de lei.

Alternativa pe care o vor avea la dispoziţie aceşti pensionari este să meargă în sistemul de asistenţă socială, adică să-şi transforme pensia în indemnizaţie socială minimă, renunţând însă la statutul de pensionar, căruia, potrivit Constituţiei, nu i se poate lua sau diminua pensia.

Sunt exceptaţi pensionarii care beneficiază de pensie de limită de vârstă şi au realizat stagiul minim cuprins între 10 şi 15 ani, conform legislaţiei în vigoare.

(Jurnal)

