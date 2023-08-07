IMPORTANT! Operatorul de salubritate ROSAL Grup va lucra și în zilele libere de 14 și 15 august!

Pentru a nu se produce acumulări consistente de gunoi menajer pe platformele amenajate, de gunoi, din Municipiul Giurgiu, conducerea Grupului ROSAL, operatorul de salubritate a hotărât să lucreze și în zilele libere ale acestei luni.

Astfel că în zilele de 14 şi 15 august, stabilite libere pentru angajaţi, Rosal Grup, operatorul serviciului de salubritate din municipiul Giurgiu îşi va desfăşura programul de lucru în regim normal, după cum anunță Primăria Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

