Noi acțiuni de curățare a canalizărilor, aceleași mizerii

3

Periodic, echipele de la Canal, din cadrul Apa Service Giurgiu desfășoară acțiuni de curățare a sistemului de canalizare, pe principalele bulevarde ale municipiului.
Pentru aceste operațiuni s-a închiriat, pe bani deloc puțini, o autospecială dotată cu echipamente profesionale și jet de presiune. Locația: Șoseaua București și șoseaua principală din Cartierul Tineretului.
Ca și la intervenția precedentă, din gurile de canalizare au fost extrase cantități impresionante de deșeuri menajere, în special șervețele umede, semn că, încă mai sunt giurgiuveni care nu au înțeles că toaleta nu este tomberon.


Imaginile de la fața locului sunt grăitoare, drept pentru care relansăm rugămintea către giurgiuveni să renunțe la obiceiul de a arunca în vasul de toaletă, în chiuvetă sau direct în canalizare, servețele umede, bețișoare de urechi, grasimi, resturi de mâncare, păr sau orice
deșeuri care duc la infundarea țevilor de scurgere sau a canalizării.

(Apa SERVICE SRL)

