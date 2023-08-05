FOTBAL. Rezultatele din faza regională a Cupei României ( sezon 2023-2024)- Regiunea 6, Grupa 2 : Călărași, București, Giurgiu

Reprezentanta județului Giurgiu la Faza regională a ediției 2023-2024 a Cupei României, Luceafărul Treistieni a fost eliminată fără drept de apel, fiind învinsă cu 4-2 și 4-1 de ACS FC Dinamo București, respectiv de o echipă din județul Călărași (”Viitorul Ileana”).

Din păcate, fotbalul în județul Giurgiu se află la un nivel ce nu ne dă speranțe prea mari de redresare.  Echipele de fotbal ce evoluează în Campionatul de fotbal  județean  nu au cunoscut în ultimii 6 ani, prefaceri spectaculoase, nu au simțit ce înseamnă cu adevărat performanța, de când la conducerea  Asociației Județene de Fotbal Giurgiu a venit Florentin Barbu.

Rezultatele din faza regională a Cupei României ( sezon 2023-2024) – Regiunea 6, Grupa 2: 

ACS FC Dinamo Bucureşti  – Luceafărul Trestieni (Giurgiu) 4-2

Luceafărul Trestieni – Viitorul Ileana ( Călărași) 1-4

(Costel Spînu)

