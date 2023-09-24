FOTBAL. Liga III-a. SCM Dunărea Giurgiu- Dinamo București 1-0. Câinii roșii, ”ciufuliți” la malul Dunării…

În Liga III-a, etapa 5-a, Câinii roșii ai lui Dinamo au semănat cu niște „ Căţeluşi ciufuliți ” de echipa de pe malul Dunării.

SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu – CS Dinamo București 1-0 (0-0)

Etapa cu numărul 5 a campionatului Ligii a treia, seria 4-a, a adus sâmbătă pe stadionul Astra din Giurgiu, pe CS Dinamo București, într-un derby al etapei.

Giurgiuveni au învins meritat pe Dinamo cu scorul de 1-0, după un meci pe care l-a dominat de la început până la sfârșit.

După victoria de sâmbăta trecută de la Plopeni, scor 4-2, de data aceasta giurgiuvenii s-au impus ”italienește ”, Florescu marcând unicul gol al meciului în minutul 83,  și aducînd astfel a treia victorie consecutivă pentru Dunărea Giurgiu.

Echipa gazdă a confirmat încă o dată  că este într-o bună dispoziţie de joc. De această dată victimă a fost liderul seriei a 4-a, la ora meciului, Dinamo București.

Dunărea se pregătește  acum pentru meciul de vineri, în deplasare, cu FC Pucioasa.

(Costel Spânu)

Foto: Costel Nicolae 

