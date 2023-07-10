FOTBAL – Liga a IV-a: ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni” își va relua pregătirile pentru noul sezon, pe data de 15 iulie!

Gruparea de fotbal Victoria Adunații Copăceni continuă parcursul în eșalonul fotbalistic în Liga a IV-a.

Astfel, echipa va da startul pregătirilor în vederea abordării noului sezon al Ligii a IV-a, în data de 15 iulie.

De sâmbătă, echipa de fotbal Victoria Adunații Copăceni, aflată sub coordonarea tehnicianului Petrișor Păunescu, se va reuni la stadionul din Adunații Copăceni și va începe pregătirile pentru sezonul competițional 2023-2024.

CLubul din Adunații Copăceni anunță despărțirea de atacantul Mădălin Ciupitu, căruia îi mulțumește pentru activitatea depusă. La capitolul noutăți, echipa din Adunații Copăceni are la acest moment  cinci jucători  în probe…

Așacum ne declara antrenorul Păunescu, echipa primarului Cezar Daniel Rusu, și-a stabilit mai mulți adversari pe care îi va întâlni în meciurile amicale din această vară.

(Costel Spînu)

