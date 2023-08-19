duminică, august 20, 2023
FOTBAL. ”Dunărea Giurgiu” învinsă de ”Gloria Băneasa”, în ultimul meci amical al verii

”Dunărea Giurgiu”  a disputat vineri după-amiază (18 august), pe teren propriu, ultima partidă de verificare înaintea startului de sezon în Liga a treia. Adversarul a fost Gloria Băneasa, formație care activează  la rândul ei în Liga a III-a.

Deși partida afost plină de ocazii  mari mai ales de partea fotbaliștilor giurgiuveni,  meciul  s-a terminat în cele din urmă  cu victoria dobrogenilor, cu scorul de 4-3.

Golurile giurgiuvenilor au fost marcate de Cazaciuc, Slate și Pitulice. Gazdele au trimis de două ori mingea  în bară prin Florescu și Mănăilă.

Tot la capitolul ratări să spunem că giurgiuvenii au ratat și un penalty prin Florescu, iar Mizdrescu n-a putu înscrie cu poarta goală.

În această perioadă a  pregătirii de vară, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a disputat opt meciuri amicale. În urma acestui rezultat, echipa giurgiuveană încheie seria jocurilor de verificare cu un bilanț de patru victorii, un egal și trei înfrângeri:

Dunărea  8  4   1   3   23 – 13   13p   

2-1, acasă cu CS Popești Leordeni

2-2, acasă cu Progresul Fundulea.

0-3, deplasare cu CSM Cetatea Turnu Măgurele

2-0, deplasare cu  ACS LPS HD Clinceni (Liga IV-a – Ilfov)

2-3 ,  deplasare cu CSO Plopeni (Liga a III-a).

5-0,  deplasare cu Victoria Adunații Copăceni (Liga a IV-a – Giurgiu)

7-0 , acasă cu  ACS Viitorul Dragomirești Vale (Liga a IV-a – Ilfov)

3-4, acasă cu Gloria Băneasa.

(Costel Spînu)

