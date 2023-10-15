FOTBAL. ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, egal în deplasare, cu ”CSO Plopeni”! Gazdele au jucat, din minutul 5, în inferioritate numerică! Rezultatele etapei a 8-a, Liga III-a, seria a IV-a / CLASAMENT

Dunărea Giurgiu a terminat la egalitate, sâmbătă,14 octombrie, în deplasare, scor 1-1, cu echipa CSO Plopeni, într-un meci din etapa a 8-a, a Ligii a III-a, seria a IV-a, la fotbal.

”Dunărea Giurgiu”, deși cu un om în plus pe teren, din minutul 5, nu a reușit să plece, de pe stadionul „Gheorghe Șilaev” din Plopeni, cu toate cele 3 puncte puse în joc.
 Mai mult de atât, deși rămasă doar în 10,  echipa gazdă  a condus cu 1-0 până la finalul partidei, când giurgiuvenii au reușit egalarea prin fundașul David Anghel (min.90+5).
Din păcate giurgiuvenii au obținut un rezultat care nemulțumește stafful  ce avusese ca obiectiv toate cele trei puncte.
Jucătorii Dunării trebuiau să fi mai atenți, la golul gazdelor, din minutul 52, înscris din fază fixă.
Ultimul meci al turului va avea loc sâmbătă, 21octombrie, 2023, de la ora 15:00, când, pe stadionul Astra din Giurgiu, echipa locală Dunărea va primi vizita echipei  Tricolor Breaza.

Echipa folosită la Plopeni de Dunărea: Stanciu, Bălăceanu, Constantin, Anghel, Constantinescu, Popescu, Mizdrescu, Costache, Blaga, Șerbănescu, Cazaciuc.

Au mai jucat:Mitran,Coșeru,Florescu.Mănăilă,Pasăre. Antrenor Andrei Nemțescu.

Rezultatele etapei de vineri:

• Tricolorul Breaza – Flacăra Moreni  3-4

• CS Dinamo Bucureşti – CS Păuleşti  5-1

• FC Pucioasa – SC Popeşti Leordeni 0-1

Rezultatele etapei, înregistrate sâmbătă:

• CS Blejoi – Aro  Câmpulung Muscel

• CSO Plopeni – Dunărea Giurgiu       1-1

                                Clasament

1. CS Dinamo Bucureşti            8 6 1 1 21-6 15  19

2. CS Blejoi                                8 6 0 2 17-11 6  18

3. SC Popeşti-Leordeni             8 4 3 1 15-10 5  15

4. AS FC Pucioasa                    8 3 3  2 11-9  2  12

–––––––––––––––––––––––

5. CSM Flacăra Moreni             8 4 0 4 16-17 -1 12

6. CSO Plopeni                         8 3 1 4 13-11 2  10

7.  Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu         8 3 1 4 13-15 -2 10

8. ACS Aro  C-Lung Muscel      8 2 2 4 8-11 -3   8

9. CSO Tricolorul Breaza          8 2 2 4 14-20 -6 8

10. CS Păuleşti                         8 0 1 7 9-27 -18 1

                          Etapa viitoare

Vineri,20 octombrie, ora 15:00:

ACS Aro  C-Lung Muscel   –  CSO Plopeni

Sâmbătă, 21 octombrie, ora 15:00:

Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu   – Tricolorul Breaza

SC Popeşti-Leordeni   –  CS Blejoi

CS Păuleşti   –  AS FC Pucioasa

Flacăra Moreni   –  CS Dinamo Bucureşti

(Costel Spînu)