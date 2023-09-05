Elevii vor fi testați pentru consumul de droguri cu acordul părinților, la decizia unei comisii…

Secretarul de stat în cadrul Ministerului Educaţiei, Sorin Ion, a declarat,  că elevii nu vor fi testaţi ”în masă”,  în şcoli, pentru consumul de droguri.

El spune că cea care va face acest lucru va fi o comisie, care va decide dacă un elev va fi testat sau nu, însă cu acordul părinţilor acestuia sau cu acordul lui, dacă este major.

Discutăm de o eventuală testare în cadrul unor manifestări vizibile a comportamentelor specifice consumului de droguri. Nu se pune problema unei testări în masă. La nivelul fiecărei unităţi de învăţământ există o comisie pentru prevenirea violenţei. Această comisie va fi extinsă şi se vor constitui grupuri de lucru cu actori din toate zonele de interes astfel încât o astfel de decizie să o ia o persoană, să stabilească dirigintele sau profesorul că vrea să fie testat elevul X. Aceasta trebuie să fie o decizie colectivă”, a mai explicat Sorin Ion.

