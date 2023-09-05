Deputat Cristina Elena DINU: ”Am fost la Ministerul Dezvoltării, alături de primarul comunei Mârşa, Virginia Drăgan, la semnarea contractului pentru un nou proiect finanţat prin PNI – Anghel Saligny”.

”Am fost, marți, 5 septembrie, la Ministerul Dezvoltării, alături de primarul comunei Mârşa, Virginia Drăgan, la semnarea contractului pentru un nou proiect finanţat prin Programul Naţional de Investiţii „Anghel Saligny”.

Cu banii obţinuţi vor fi asfaltate mai multe străzi, vor fi făcute lucrări de dalare a canalelor pluviale, precum şi lucrări de amenajare a trotuarelor.

De asemenea, în cel mai scurt timp, vor fi semnate şi contractele privind dotarea şcolilor cu mobilier şi echipamente pentru laboratoare, respectiv cel pentru alimentarea cu gaze a comunei.

Doamna primar Virginia Drăgan este un exemplu de implicare şi profesionalism, în administraţia giurgiuveană.

O felicit pentru tot ce face în comuna sa şi îi urez mult succes în implementarea tuturor proiectelor Pentru Mârşa!”

